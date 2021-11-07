Man, 26, Arrested on Suspicion of Killing His 2-Month-Old Daughter

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and child abuse for allegedly killing his 2-month-old daughter on Sept. 26 inside an apartment in Canyon Country, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies responded to an apartment in the 18000 block of Grace Lane at about 2:55 a.m. that day regarding a medical rescue call of a baby not breathing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported. They found Marcel James Taylor performing CPR on his 2-month-old daughter.

Paramedics rushed the girl to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Santa Clarita and then took her to Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she was pronounced dead on Sept. 29.

Authorities said an "exhaustive investigation" led to the arrest of the victim's father, a Canyon Country resident.

Taylor was taken into custody Thursday at the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley station, where he was booked on suspicion of murder and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury or death.

He remains in custody in lieu of $2 million bail. His arraignment is set for Monday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Courthouse.

The sheriff's Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.