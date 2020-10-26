Mammoth Mountain Has Started to Make Snow

WEARING SOCKS TO SLEEP? We've now reached the point in the calendar where some of our snugglier apparel is reappearing in earnest, after several months of sundresses, shorts, and open-toed sandals. Winter isn't here yet, and we've still got almost two months to go before it officially arrives, but chillier temperatures are giving Californians some bundle-up urges as the final week of October 2020 dawns. Which means that the snow-making has begun at Mammoth Mountain, the process of getting some ski-ready accumulation on the slopes ahead of skiers arriving in the middle of November.

THE SNOW GUNS... sprang into action on Oct. 26, and the team at the resort shared several snapshots of the frosty process in action. Opening day, "weather depending," is still Nov. 14, and there are a number of new safety guidelines in place. "We are investing over $1 million in COVID-19 related resort enhancements," revealed the Mammoth team in a statement on its COVID-19 Information & Resources page. Those enhancements, as well as a number of good-to-know updates and changes, are detailed under the "What to Expect" section. Walk-up lift tickets? Those will not be available during the coming season, and "on-mountain capacity" will be managed to promote social distancing and other safe practices.

READ EVERYTHING NOW, if you're pondering a snowy getaway this winter, and find out what you can expect in terms of restaurant and lodge protocols, cancellation policies, and more.