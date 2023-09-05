Mammoth Lakes is basking in the lovely leafy brilliance of early September

What to Know Some leaves are going golden in the vicinity of Mammoth Lakes

Mammoth Lakes Tourism shared a few bright snapshots on Sept. 5

The Eastern Sierra region is popular with leaf peepers around late September and for much of October

EARLY SEPTEMBER IS "FALL-ISH"... in the minds of plenty of autumn enthusiasts, the sort of people who can't wait for the leaf-peeping to rev into high gear. But the truth is this: The start of the ninth month is considered meteorological fall, giving devotees of the showiest season plenty to consider well before the equinox officially arrives. And when September arrives, so do some foliage-fun finds, specifically around the higher elevations of California. Mammoth Lakes is one of those "up there" spots, and if you take an easygoing toodle to nearby places like Convict Lake, you may find various colorful leaves beginning to bid adieu to chlorophyll. You won't yet be in the realm of large swaths of yellow-bright loveliness, a stunning sight that belongs to late September and early October, but you will detect that Things Are Definitely Changing.

MAMMOTH LAKES TOURISM... confirmed just that on the day after Labor Day 2023, when summer seekers are still in the swim-and-sun mindset. But fall fans should take heart: "Colors in the rabbitbrush" are beginning to become apparent, reveals the agency, and the tops of the trees are going golden. Here's your leaf-peeper launchpad for lookie-loo-ing around Mammoth Lakes: "Where to Find Fall Colors in Mammoth Lakes This Week," a page devoted to the latest updates. Eager to go on a hike among the aspen, oak, and other showy specimens found around the area? Some tips on fall hiking are in this direction, so lace your boots and head this way. The tourism team has more autumn-themed resources on its site, so do take a few minutes to revel in fall, er, all they have to offer.