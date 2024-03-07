Mail carrier attacked on the job in assault caught on camera

A Gardena community is on edge after a man who they say has been an issue for years in their neighborhood attacked a mail carrier on the job in a disturbing assault caught on camera.

Video from a home security camera shows a man dressed in gray yell at a U.S. mail carrier on the driveway of a home last month. As the worker walks past the man, the man follows the mail carrier and strikes him in the back of his head. According to the mail carrier, who’s been on the job for 20 years, the man was upset because he didn’t receive a package he was expecting.

“He was asking for a package which he’s been squatting at an ADA unit of a house,” the U.S. mail carrier told NBC4.

The victim said he, thankfully, didn’t suffer any physical injuries in the assault but wanted to share his story in hopes the assailant will face repercussions for his actions.

“My thing is to the fullest extent of the law on federal charges,” the mail carrier said. “That’s what I’m fighting for, and this is for all my fellow carriers nationwide.”

According to neighbors, the attacker is a former member of the community who’s been a nuisance to them. He hasn’t lived in the area in decades, however.

“The suspect is John Ross. The entire community knows him as a terror on everyone,” said Garrett Rodriguez, who lives in the area. “He’s trespassed on all houses. Multiple police reports were filed from this area. He used to live here 20 years ago.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating the case. It added the suspect was released from custody earlier this week after he was arrested by Gardena police for squatting.

The U.S. Postal Service and Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office did not respond to NBC4’s request for comment.