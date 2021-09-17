A magnitude-4.3 earthquake struck near Carson Friday night and was felt in multiple cities throughout Southern California.

The quake was reported at 7:58 p.m., according to the USGS.

Initial reporting suggested the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4, but was later downgraded to a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

Following the earthquake activity, LAFD is, according to protocol, in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling 470 square-mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs.

They said there were no early reports of significant damage or injury in the City of Los Angeles.

Operation crews at LAX also checked the airfield and terminals following the earthquake for damages.

Operations crews are checking the airfield and terminals following an #earthquake in the area. No damage reported so far. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) September 18, 2021

A controlled flaring event is underway at the Marathon Refinery in Carson, the Carson Sheriff's Station reports.

No structural damage has been reported at that location, a deputy says.