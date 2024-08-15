Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes in Lake Elsinore area

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Lake Elsinore area Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at 9:39 a.m. and had a depth of about 5.4 miles.

A 3.0 magnitude aftershock was also reported about a minute after the initial quake, according to USGS.

According to USGS, shaking was reported in Whittier, Pasadena, Riverside, Menifee, Irvine, La Verne, San Dimas and Lake Forest.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

