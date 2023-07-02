Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.8 earthquake shakes widespread parts of Southern California

Shaking was reported in Malibu and West LA, but also in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Widespread shaking was reported from a magnitude 3.8 earthquake early Sunday morning off the coast of Southern California. 
USGS

The quake at about 2:30 a.m. was centered about 13.5 miles south of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The magnitude was initially reported at 4.1 magnitude but was later downgraded.

No major damage has been reported.

Shaking was reported in Malibu, Santa Monica, other coastal communities, West Los Angeles, Culver City, the LA basin and in parts of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.

This article tagged under:

Earthquakesearthquake
