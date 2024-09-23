Magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes near Inglewood

A magnitude 2.9 earthquake struck near Inglewood and Lennox at 4:48 a.m. on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was centered a half-mile northwest of Lennox and 1.6 miles southwest of Inglewood.

It was about 8 miles deep.The quake was centered 1.7 miles northwest of Hawthorne and 1.7 miles northeast of Del Aire.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 3.2 by the U.S. Geological Survey.