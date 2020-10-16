LGBTQ

Man Accused of Trying to Kill 2 Transgender Women — One of Them Twice

One of the victims, identified as Daniela Hernandez, was taken to a hospital, where her vital signs were reported to be stable, according to police.

By City News Service

Telemundo 52

A 24-year-old man was charged Friday with trying to kill two transgender women -- one of them twice -- in separate attacks in MacArthur Park.

Donoban Fonseca is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on three counts each of attempted murder, conspiracy to dissuade a witness and attempting to dissuade a witness and two counts of extortion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include allegations that the crimes were hate crimes and were committed for the benefit of a gang.

Fonseca is accused of being involved in the stabbing of a transgender woman in MacArthur Park on Aug. 21. The same victim was stabbed again in the park on Sept. 1, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Fonseca also allegedly took part in the stabbing of another transgender woman in the same park last week.

It was not immediately clear if any other people are being sought or have been charged in the attacks.

Fonseca was arrested Wednesday by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Rampart Division and is being held in lieu of $1.07 million bail, jail records show.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum potential life prison sentence, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Supreme Court Justice Oct 3

Alumni at Barrett's Undergrad School Sign Letter of Concern

American Airlines Oct 1

Transgender Former American Airlines Employee Sues Company, Says She Was Harassed on the Job

LGBTQ Sep 23

Congress Approves 988 Suicide Hotline: How this Bill Will Be a Life-Saver for LGBTQ Youth

View this post on Instagram

*Trigger warning: This statement includes mention of graphic anti-trans violence.* It is with sadness, pain, outrage and frustration that we share the terrible news that our dear community member, Daniela Hernandez, was brutally attacked receiving multiple stab wounds and had her throat sliced. The incident took place over the weekend on October 4th, 2020 in McArthur Park, Los Angeles. This attack continues the cycle of violence that has occured in the year 2020 alone, with over 27 murders of transgender people, especially Black trans women and trans women of color. We are filled with relief and happy that Daniela is still with us today, but outraged with the lack of respect for trans lives. Daniela was simply walking on the street when suddenly she was brutally attacked by about four or five people. The suspects said gay slurs to Daniela as she was being attacked and apparently a woman who was with the men was the person who sliced Daniela’s throat.  Our organization is holding a rally at McArthur Park today at 6:00 PM today in the corner of Wilshire and Alvarado to demand #Justice4Daniela please show up to demand justice for Daniela and to demand to stop the violence against our community.  Please be safe and hope to see you there.

A post shared by TransLatin@ Coalition (@translatinacoalition) on

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LGBTQCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us