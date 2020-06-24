M5.8 Earthquake Strikes in Central California

A preliminary 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Lone Pine, California on Wednesday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which hit at about 10:41 a.m. in the Inyo County town, was followed by at least 11 aftershocks measuring 2.6 or stronger, including one 4.6 magnitude shaker just before 11 a.m., the USGS said.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Some as far away as the Bay Area felt shaking from the temblor.

No other information was immediately available. Updates to come.

