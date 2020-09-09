crime

Lyft Driver Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Customer

Instead of dropping off the woman at her Van Nuys home, prosecutors say Octavio Alvarez Gomez drove her to a secluded area and raped her. 

By Associated Press

73979720
Getty Images

A Lyft driver was sentenced to six years in California prison Tuesday for raping an unconscious customer.

Octavio Alvarez Gomez, 39, of Canoga Park was sentenced in connection with an Oct. 2, 2018 assault on a Los Angeles woman who had called for a ride after leaving a local bar.

Instead of dropping off the woman at her Van Nuys home, prosecutors said Gomez drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 4 hours ago

US Withdrawing Thousands of Troops From Iraq and Afghanistan

coronavirus 8 hours ago

Virus Updates: NIH Says Pause in Vaccine Trial Is ‘Reassuring'; NJ Nursing Home Sued

He pleaded no contest last month to raping an unconscious person.

As part of his plea, Gomez must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimeLyft
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us