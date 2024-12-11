Luxury real estate brokers the Alexander brothers arrested in sprawling sex assault case

Luxury real estate brokers the Alexander brothers have been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation in South Florida and New York, authorities said Wednesday.

Oren Alexander and his twin brother, Alon Alexander, were arrested following a joint investigation into sexual assault allegations occurring on Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said their brother, Tal Alexander, was also arrested.

File photo: Oren and Alon Alexander attend Jeff Gordon's Last Lap on November 22, 2015, at The Villa, Casa Casuarina in Miami Beach, Florida. ( Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for J Group)

In multiple civil lawsuits filed in New York this year, multiple women accused one or more of the brothers of alleged sexual assaults and batteries dating back over a decade.

An indictment from New York charges all three brothers with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking and sex trafficking of victims by force, fraud or coercion.

The indictment accuses the brothers of drugging, sexually assaulting and raping dozens of victims dating back to around 2010 by using "their prominent positions in the real estate industry" to meet the women they targeted.

"At times, the Alexander brothers arranged for these sexual assaults well in advance, using the promise of luxury experiences, travel, and accommodations to lure and entice women to locations where they were then forcibly raped or sexually assaulted, sometimes by multiple men, including one or more of the Alexander brothers," the indictment said. "Often, the Alexander brothers drugged their victims before assaulting them, preventing them from fighting back or escaping."

The indictment said the brothers and others they worked with obtained drugs including cocaine, mushrooms and GHB, and on multiple occasions secretly drugged women's drinks.

File photo: Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander attend the 565 Broome Sales Gallery launch event on September 20, 2016 in New York City. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Isabelle Kirshner, an attorney for Alon and Oren, confirmed to CNBC that the three men were arrested in Miami, and said that as of 10:45 a.m., she had not yet seen the federal charges against them.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle was scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon with Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones to give more details on the arrests.

The indictment said Tal Alexander is about a year older than the twins. It also said Alon Alexander has been an executive of a private security firm owned and operated by his family since around 2012.

Oren and Tal Alexander are the founders of Official, a luxury real estate firm with offices in Miami and New York and that also operates in the Hamptons and Aspen.

In 2019, they brokered the sale of a $50 million property on Indian Creek Island, known as "Billionaire Bunker," then a record for the most expensive home sold in Miami-Dade.

The island is home to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who last year reportedly bought a $79 million mansion just two months after buying a neighboring estate for $68 million, as well as other A-list celebrities like NFL legend Tom Brady, singer Julio Iglesias, and Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.

