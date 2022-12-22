Fort Worth

FBI Charges Two With Human Trafficking After Finding 26 Refugees Stashed in Texas Home

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Federal authorities rescued over 20 migrants, including a 3-year-old girl, who were allegedly smuggled and held hostage inside a Fort Worth, Texas, home in the freezing cold late Wednesday.

According to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), nine women and a 3-year-old girl were among the Honduran, Guatemalan and Salvadoran refugees rescued during an FBI operation at the residence.

LULAC says the agents found the 26 refugees naked, hungry, cold, and scared.

Those familiar with the case say the people were being held by human traffickers until their families paid more money.

LULAC says agents were tipped off about the operations and its hostages, and want more people to report strange activity.

"We believe the community should be aware and vigilant and report. If you see something, say something. If you're not sure call anyway, let's get some help for these people," said Hilda Duarte, LULAC district director in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The Fort Worth Police Department says two people were taken into custody and have been charged with the offense of smuggling of persons. The two people arrested have been identified as 35-year-old Carlos Plata and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez. It is not known if they have retained lawyers.

LULAC is helping the migrants with food and accommodations.

The migrants will all be allowed to stay in the country to testify in any possible court case.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFBITarrant County
