Lucky Winning Ticket for $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Sold in California

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a store in Southern California is the winner of the staggering $2 billion jackpot.

The winning ticket for the world record jackpot was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in the San Gabriel Valley community of Altadena, the California Lottery said.

The big winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center on West Woodbury Rd. in Altadena (#LosAngeles county). https://t.co/bByaCCdSDm — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 8, 2022

The agency did not indicate whether anyone stepped forward to claim the prize and promised more details would be upcoming.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Three other tickets sold in California matched five numbers in the drawing but missed the Powerball number. Those tickets -- sold in Gardena, Beaumont and San Francisco -- are each worth roughly $1.15 million. A total of 22 such tickets were sold nationally.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing for the multi-state Powerball lottery are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number is 10. Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion.

The drawing Monday night was delayed by a security process hiccup. The California Lottery announced at 8:07 p.m. Monday that the planned 7:59 p.m. drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. The lottery announced at 9:38 p.m. that there was an issue in another state.

Neither state involved was California, according to the California Lottery.

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur,'' a California Lottery official said.

No tickets have been sold matching all six numbers since Aug. 3.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in 292.2 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.