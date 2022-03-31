2 Arrested in Grand Theft at Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills

What to Know Grand theft was reported at the Louis Vuitton Store on Rodeo Drive.

Two people were detained.

Beverly Hills police is investigating.

A grand theft was under investigation at a Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills Thursday, police said.

The grand theft was reported after 2 p.m.

The store is located in the 200 block of N. Rodeo Drive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two people were arrested in connection with the crime.

The theft comes a week after smash-and-grab thieves destroyed the window of a store on Beverly Drive, making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Refresh for updates.