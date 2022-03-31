Beverly Hills

2 Arrested in Grand Theft at Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills

The theft comes a week after smash-and-grab thieves destroyed the window of a store on Beverly Drive, making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Grand theft was reported at the Louis Vuitton Store on Rodeo Drive.
  • Two people were detained.
  • Beverly Hills police is investigating.

A grand theft was under investigation at a Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills Thursday, police said.

The grand theft was reported after 2 p.m.

The store is located in the 200 block of N. Rodeo Drive.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two people were arrested in connection with the crime.

The theft comes a week after smash-and-grab thieves destroyed the window of a store on Beverly Drive, making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Ukraine Updates: Fighting Rages on Outskirts of Kyiv; Russians Leave Chernobyl

disney 1 hour ago

Disney Spurs Far-Right Media Organization's Push Into Kids' Content

Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Beverly HillsSouthern CaliforniaBeverly Hills police
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us