2 Arrested in Grand Theft at Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills

What to Know
A grand theft was under investigation at a Louis Vuitton Store in Beverly Hills Thursday, police said.
The grand theft was reported after 2 p.m.
The store is located in the 200 block of N. Rodeo Drive.
Two people were arrested in connection with the crime.
The theft comes a week after smash-and-grab thieves destroyed the window of a store on Beverly Drive, making off with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
