‘Lost a generation of future champions': Legacy on Ice to benefit Potomac crash families

Some of the greatest figure skaters past, present and future will perform Sunday at Capital One Arena

By Aimee Cho

The CEO of Monumental Sports and Entertainment had a personal connection with some of the members of the figure skating community killed in the midair collision over the Potomac River.

Ted Leonsis said once he heard about the crash near Reagan National Airport, he knew he wanted to do something to help.

“When you hear the stories of the first responders diving in the freezing dark water and coming out with remains of children, it’s unspeakable what happened,” he said.

Leonsis and Capital One Arena are hosting a benefit event on Sunday. The money raised by Legacy on Ice will go to first responders, aviation workers and families of the victims.

“The world’s best skaters through history will be here,” Leonsis said. “We take it very, very seriously. Our goal is to raise as much money as we can but also to capture the life and experiences these children had.”

Leonsis says he knew several of the coaches and families who died on the plane. They had skated at the Capitals’ practice rink in Ballston, Virginia.

“We lost a generation of future champions when the plane went down,” he said. “Children are leaving flowers and memorials outside. It’s heartbreaking.”

Legacy on Ice will feature former Olympians, as well as rising stars like Sofia Bezkorovainaya from Northern Virginia. She’s honoring her coach, who died in the crash.

“It’s just a way for us to put our arms around, embrace these families and also the first responders,” Leonsis said.

He said they expect the benefit to sell out.

Legacy on Ice starts at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Capital One Arena and can be watched live on Peacock. NBC will broadcast the show again on March 30 at 1 p.m.

