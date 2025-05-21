LA Zoo elephants Billy and Tina begin new chapter at Oklahoma zoo

A pair of Asian elephants at the center of a long debate over their welfare at the Los Angeles Zoo have arrived at a zoo in Oklahoma with a preserve after weeks of wrangling over the relocation and a 26-hour road trip.

Billy and Tina were removed from their habitat at the LA Zoo and arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo, the LA Zoo said Wednesday morning.

"Although they will be missed, we are grateful for the outpouring of support from our members, volunteers, staff, and the more than 1.5 million guests who visit the Los Angeles Zoo annually," the LA Zoo said in a statement. "As they begin their new chapter, we know that Billy and Tina will receive the same love and expert individualized care that they have had at the Los Angeles Zoo."

The Tulsa Zoo said the elephants were calm during the 26-hour road trip that included breaks for hay, cantaloupe, romaine and water.

"Their accompanying care team said both elephants were calm and ate and drank well at each stop," according to the statement. "Billy and Tina will spend the next several weeks building bonds with their new care team and meeting our herd after the standard quarantine period. As with new herd mates Connie and Hank when they relocated to our zoo last summer, Billy and Tina will not be immediately viewable to guests.

Animal advocates such as Social Compassion in Legislation, among others, were concerned about the elephants. Photos posted on social media of the elephant enclosure showed an empty space, fueling worry that Billy and Tina were on their way to the Tulsa Zoo.

Courtney Fern, of the Non-Human Rights Project, said advocates plan to continue to pursue all viable legal options over the elephants' futures. The group supports moving the Billy and Tina to an animal sanctuary.

"Elephants suffer greatly in captivity and, at a sanctuary, they are able to live, while still in a captive environment, as freely as possible," Fern said. "They deserve to live with peace and dignity in a sanctuary, and that's what we’re going to keep fighting for."

The LA Zoo announced plans for the move in April, appearing to signal a significant step in a decades-long debate over the animals. The newly expanded preserve in Oklahoma is a 17-acre complex that has a 36,650-square-foot elephant barn and a 10-plus acre wooded preserve, which is home to five Asian elephants. Los Angeles Zoo officials said the move will give Billy and Tina more room to roam with other elephants.

No date for the move was announced ahead of this week's transfer.

Zach Seidl, spokesperson for Mayor Bass, issued the following statement: "Billy and Tina have arrived safely at the Tulsa Zoo – a world-class elephant facility. As the Zoo has made clear, the health and well-being of the elephants has been the top priority throughout the decision to move the elephants, and the decision was made at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and its Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP), which advises on the management of the entire population of elephants in AZA-accredited institutions. The Mayor inquired about moving the elephants to a sanctuary — the Zoo worked to ensure that all viable options had been considered during the course of the Zoo’s comprehensive evaluation, including AZA accredited sanctuaries."

A judge denied a request Thursday to place the planned move to a preserve in Oklahoma on hold. The temporary restraining order request sought to place the plan to move elephants Billy, 40, and Tina, 59, on hold until after a hearing on whether a preliminary injunction should be issued that would put the move on a long-term hold. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James C. Chalfant said the matter would be better handled through the City Council rather than in the courts.

The LA Zoo released a statement Thursday that said, "The Los Angeles Zoo works tirelessly to assure that all its animals, including the elephants, receive the best care possible and any assertion to the contrary is simply false. The care and wellbeing of the animals is always a top priority and decisions impacting the animals are made at discretion of the Zoo Director -- an authority granted in the Los Angeles City Charter. Activist agendas and protests are rightfully not a consideration in decisions that impact animal care.

"Visitors to the L.A. Zoo have enjoyed watching and learning from Billy (40) and Tina (59) for years. The difficult decision to relocate them was made in consultation with, and on the recommendation of, experts from around the country affiliated with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and its Elephant Species Survival Plan (SSP), a body that advises on the management of the entire elephant population in North American zoos.



"The Zoo announced on April 22 of this year through a press release and a letter to all zoo members that the decision had been made to relocate its two elephants to the Tulsa Zoo. Both the Los Angeles Zoo and the Tulsa Zoo are accredited by the AZA, meaning they meet or exceed the high standards for animal care and wellbeing for all of their animals, including the elephants. Ultimately, this decision, as is the case with all animal care decisions at the L.A. Zoo, is driven by the unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of the animals."

After the deaths of Shaunzi, 53, in January of 2024 and 61-year-old Jewel, who died a year earlier, Billy and Tina became the only two elephants remaining at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Shaunzi and Jewel were in declining health unrelated to the zoo's enclosure or care, the Zoo said. They were euthanized due to age-related health issues.

The elephants program underwent an evaluation over the past year. The decision to move the elephants was not related to recent proposals to close a significant city of Los Angeles budget deficit, the Zoo said.

"The Los Angeles Zoo works tirelessly to assure that all its animals, including the elephants, receive the best care possible, and visitors have enjoyed watching the Zoo’s elephants for years," the LA Zoo said in its announcement. "The decision is driven by the L.A. Zoo’s unwavering commitment to the health and wellbeing of all the animals in its care."

The Zoo plans to pause its elephant program for the immediate future.

