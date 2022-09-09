Los Angeles to Celebrate ‘Squid Game Day,' on Sept. 17

City officials proclaimed Sept. 17 as “Squid Game Day'' in Los Angeles during a news briefing today, with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman John Lee and members from the hit Netflix show gathering at City Hall.

The proclamation is part of AAPI LA, a city initiative intended to amplify AAPI community voices.

“Squid Game” was nominated for 14 Emmy Awards in July and is the first non-English language series to earn a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. It was also the first Korean and first non-English language series to win a Screen Actors Guild Award.

“In Los Angeles, we celebrate art, diversity and the cultural contributions that many creators give not only Los Angeles but the world,” Garcetti said. "I'm proud to stand alongside city leaders and the creative industry to uplift the work that comes across the Pacific from our Korean film and television friends, and their many additions to our cultural fabric.''

Lee said that the city was celebrating the show's global reach, and the work of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who stayed committed to the show's idea for more than a decade.

“But most of all, today we are celebrating the reality that a story, led by a predominantly Korean cast and one that was told in the Korean language, has become one of the world's most watched and well-known series,” Lee said.

Hwang said that Los Angeles holds a special place in his heart, adding that it was ``truly meaningful'' for the show to have its own day in the city.

“I studied film, lived, learned and experienced so much here, all of which have indeed inspired a huge part of my creative works including Squid Game,” Hwang said.