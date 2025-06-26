Two Los Angeles restaurants were awarded the three Michelin stars

Two restaurants in Los Angeles, a city full of two-Michelin star eateries, have collected the three-star accolade for the first time in the region.

Providence, which serves modern American seafood cuisines in Hollywood, and Somni, which offers fine Spanish dining experience in West Hollywood, were presented with new honors during the ceremony held at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento Wednesday night.

According to the Michelin website, the restaurants are rated based on the quality of ingredients, the balance of flavors, mastery of techniques, the personality of the chief and how consistent the menu has been over time.

“This moment is the result of two decades of heart, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, made possible by our extraordinary team, devoted purveyors, loyal guests, and the broader culinary community who continues to inspire us,” Providence said on social media.

Since being founded by Chef Michael Cimarusti and Donato Poto over 20 years ago, Providence offers its classic menu $325 per person and chef’s tasting menu costs $450.

Somni was established by famed chefs José Andrés and Aitor Zabala in 2018 inside the SLS Hotel in Beverly Grove. The restaurant had to close after two years, but after a four-year hiatus, Zabala announced in November 2024 the return of Somni and found a new home in West Hollywood.

“We are honored to receive three Michelin stars. This recognition means the world to us. but more than anything, it belongs to the people behind Somni,” the restaurant said on social media.

The restaurant offers the “Somni Experience including Beverages” at $500 per person.

Reservations for a private cellar room are $995 per person with a $1,000 required deposit.

The state's best restaurants are highlighted every year on a scale of one to three stars in the Michelin California Guide.

One Michelin star is awarded to restaurants that serve top-quality ingredients served at the highest standard;

Two Michelin star signifies the talent and personality of the chief is transparent in their highly crafted dishes;

Three Michelin stars is the highest honor given to chiefs at the peak of their profession while their cooking is an art form that turns their dishes into a classic cuisine.

There are now only eight restaurants that have earned the prestigious three-star accolades in California which include San Diego's Addison, Northern California’s Atelier Crenn, The French Laundry, Benu, Quince, Single Thread, and now added to that list is LA’s Providence and Somni.