Los Angeles' most popular dog breeds and the growing movement to adopt them ethically

Los Angeles has long been one of the most pet-friendly cities in the world, with residents among the most devoted pet owners in the country.

In California, more than half of the population owns at least one pet, and over 40% of those are dogs, according to World Population Review. In Los Angeles County alone, an estimated 1.9 million of the 3.3 million households have a pet—accounting for approximately 5.3 million dogs, as reported by the Los Angeles Almanac.

Yet, even as pet ownership soars, Los Angeles is facing an unprecedented shelter overcrowding crisis.

LA’s most popular dog breeds

Los Angeles is home to a wide variety of dog breeds, but some are more prevalent than others. According to a recent report by The American Kennel Club, these are the five most popular breeds in the city:

French bulldog

Bulldog

Golden retriever

German shepherd

Labrador retriever

The report also highlighted a national trend—French bulldogs have ranked as the most popular breed in major U.S. cities for the third consecutive year.

That popularity comes at a steep price. Kathy Brady, National Foster Manager for the French Bulldog Rescue Network, notes that French bulldogs are among the most expensive breeds, with puppies selling for anywhere between $3,000 and $4,000.

“And even after that initial cost, they remain an expensive breed due to their health issues,” Brady said. “Whether it’s allergies, elongated palates, or brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome, which often requires surgery, French bulldogs demand a significant financial commitment.”

The ethical debate around dog breeding

For many, a dog’s breed is more than a preference—it represents temperament, size, and even personal history. But with shelters in Los Angeles at capacity, the ethics of purchasing dogs from breeders versus adopting from rescues has become an increasingly urgent discussion.

D’lora Wismar, a board member of the Southern California Golden Retriever Rescue, has witnessed the impact firsthand.

“There seems to be a huge puppy boom this year. I don't know what's going on, but we’ve been getting almost a dog a day since the start of the year,” Wismar said.

That influx means shelters are overwhelmed, and many dogs are being relinquished by owners who underestimated the responsibility of pet ownership.

Why breed-specific rescues might be the answer

For those seeking a particular breed while wanting to avoid supporting unethical breeding practices, there is good news: many of these sought-after breeds are readily available in shelters and rescues.

“The best reason to go through a rescue is that you’ll probably learn more about the dog than anywhere else,” Brady explained. “Because they live in foster homes, we can tell you whether they’re good with kids, how they interact with other dogs, or even if they need a home with no stairs.”

Many people surrender their dogs due to behavioral issues, lifestyle mismatches, or a failure to anticipate the full commitment of pet ownership.

“I’m partial to senior dogs,” Brady said. “Puppies aren’t housebroken, they chew everything, they can’t be left alone—and beyond that, you’re making a 15-year commitment. Seniors are often already trained, lower-maintenance, and just looking for a place to sleep.”

Where to adopt a specific dog breed ethically

If you're looking for a specific breed but want to adopt ethically, there are numerous breed-specific rescue organizations. A quick online search using the breed’s name followed by the word “rescue” often leads to available dogs in need of homes.

Here are some rescues dedicated to the most popular breeds in Los Angeles:

Additionally, local rescues like The Animal Rescue Mission help match families with the right pet and have access to breed-specific dogs from the shelters.

The case for adoption

“Right now, even if you have your heart set on a specific breed, there’s a high chance you can find exactly what you’re looking for through a rescue,” said Shira Scott Astrof, founder of The Animal Rescue Mission. “Frenchies, poodles, and many other purebred dogs are ending up in shelters at record numbers. The crisis has never been this severe.”

Bob Cheslow, a board member for Westside German Shepherd Rescue, emphasizes the importance of research before adopting.

“There’s a wide range of personalities, even within a single breed,” Cheslow said. “We work hard to make sure the dog you get fits your lifestyle because our kennels are full of dogs that were originally sold for thousands of dollars—but ended up abandoned because their owners couldn’t handle them.”

All the experts agreed on one thing: training is essential, no matter the breed.

“Every dog needs training, time, and commitment,” Cheslow added.

With so many shelters and rescues offering breed-specific adoptions, Los Angeles residents have plenty of opportunities to find their perfect pet—without contributing to the crisis of unethical breeding and overpopulation.