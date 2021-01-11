Do You Recognize These Men? LAPD Asks for Help Locating Men Related to Alleged Hate Crime That Went Viral

Los Angeles police Monday asked for the public's help in finding two people involved in an alleged hate crime involving a Black woman that occurred in front of LA City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

A photo of an alleged hate crime incident showed a Black woman being grabbed from behind and surrounded by a group of people holding flags and wearing pro-Donald Trump clothing. The LAPD confirmed to NBCLA that the call for help was related to the incident that went viral.

The woman, 25-year-old Berlinda, who asked that her last name not be used, said last week that a group numbering about 40 began following her after she flipped them off. She said people were shoving her, calling her the n-word and "asking me who I voted for.''

She said that the man in the photo holding her was trying to help her and called him her "hero." Police confirmed last week that they spoke with Berlinda and confirmed that the man in the photo was not an aggressor, as social media posts had claimed. He carried her away from the hostile crowd, police said last week.

We are aware of disturbing images of an incident that occurred during yesterday’s protest in Downtown Los Angeles. A designated area was established within the protest location for individuals to report crimes and/or seek medical attention. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 8, 2021

The LAPD eventually declared the pro-Trump rally an unlawful assembly, saying "several fights'' broke out during the day as protesters and counter-protesters clashed.

On Monday, the LAPD singled out two men who they are searching for as "people of interest involved in an alleged hate crime incident."

The first person of interest was described as a white man about 40-45 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds, last seen wearing a gray hat with an American flag emblem and a gray shirt with a "45" logo.

The second person of interest was described as a man with brown eyes, 30-40 years old, standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 189 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black tatical vest and ripped jean-shorts.

The LAPD is asking for the public's help in identifying two people of interest involved in an alleged Hate Crime/Battery that occurred January 6 in front of Downtown LA City Hall.



Any info call LAPD Central Detectives 213-996-1248 or remain anonymous at https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y pic.twitter.com/B8CtMZF7Ss — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 12, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Central Caps Detective Cheng #37558 at (213) 996-1248. After hours notify Central Area at (213) 486-6606. Anonymous tips can be called into Crimestoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters "LAPD." Online tips may be placed at www.LAPDOnline.org, click on "webtips" and follow the prompts.