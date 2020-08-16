Looking for a New Mask? These Are Best Sellers

Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first advised Americans to wear face coverings whenever and wherever it’s hard to maintain social distancing, it has released updated information about the types of face masks people should wear — and which ones to avoid, NBC News reports.

Most purchased face masks

Adidas Face Covers (sold out, in stock “soon”)

These dual-layered polyester face masks are made from 40-percent recycled materials. The machine-washable masks come in two sizes – extra small/small and medium/large – and are sold in packs of three so you always have a backup.

Anthropologie’s face masks have an adjustable metal nose bridge that can conform to your face. They come in packs of five and each mask boasts a different design, from cheetah print to floral patterns. The masks are made from lightweight cotton muslin, have elastic ear loops and are machine-washable.

These lightweight face masks were designed to be worn while exercising and feature a mesh pocket to insert a filter. The masks have soft elastic ear loops, as well as an interchangeable heap strap that you can position at the nape of your neck and the crown of your head. You can also wrap the head strap around a ponytail, which helps hold the mask in place during high-impact activities. Masks are sold in sets of three, and come in two color combinations: Oceanic Teal/Becca Blue/Serendipity and Agate Purple/Canyon Red/Flora.

