Top 10 Super Panels Expected at This Year’s San Diego Comic-Con

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con appears ready to be another great opportunity for fans to interact with their favorite stars, and, their hoping, be the first to know the latest big announcements for the entertainment industry.

The four-day event, from July 18 to July 21, 2019, is stacked with guests and panels from top movies and shows. Segments from Marvel Studios, "Game of Thrones," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," and so on, will keep guests on the edge of their seats the entire weekend.

Here are the top ten most anticipated panels for the San Diego Comic-Con 2019:

10. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo will sit down to discuss "Avengers: Endgame" and their entire four-film, directorial journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They will also discuss what is ahead at their new company, AGBO, which they hope will allow for talent and content to flourish. The event, moderated by Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, it will be held on July 19, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. in Hall H.

9. Universal Television highlights NBC’s hit show "Superstore" with a Q&A panel of the show’s stars, including America Ferrera ("Ugly Betty"), Ben Feldman ("Mad Men"), Mark McKinney ("Saturday Night Live"), Lauren Ash ("Super Fun Night"), Colton Dunn ("Parks and Recreation"), Nico Santos ("Crazy Rich Asians"), Nichole Bloom ("Shameless"), Kaliko Kauahi("Raven's Home"), and executive producers Justin Spitzer ("The Office"), Gabe Miller ("The Office", "The Mindy Project"), and Jonathan Green ("The Office", "The Mindy Project").

See the panel on July 18, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom, Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

8. SpongeBob isn’t a burger-flipping kid anymore. Celebrate the shows 20th birthday at “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout,” where co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli, as well as voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence(Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton), and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), will discuss what their experiences in the past 20 years and what it was like to shoot their recent live-action hybrid episode.

See the panel at 1:45 p.m. on July 18 in Room 6A.

7. On a more somber note, fans can celebrate the life of the late Stan Lee, who co-created the Marvel Universe, coming up with characters like the Fantastic Four, Doctor Strange, the Hulk, and Spider-Man. The first panel, on July 18, 2019 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Room 6BCF, will have fans and friends share memories of Stan. The second panel, on July 19, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Room 28DE, will have the panelists Paul Levitz (former president and publisher of DC Comics), Marv Wolfman (former Marvel editor-in-chief), Michael Uslan (Batman movies executive producer), Denis Kitchen (Lee's collaborator on Marvel's experimental underground venture, Comix Book), Maggie Thompson (former editor of "The Comics Buyer's Guide"), and Danny Fingeroth (author of the upcoming St. Martin's Press/Macmillan biography "A Marvelous Life: The Amazing Story of Stan Lee").

6. Now in its 10th season, AMC’s iconic show will show-off a new trailer and then a panel moderated by Chris Hardwick that will include chief content officer of “The Walking Dead” Universe Scott M. Gimple, showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang, executive producers Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, and Greg Nicotero, along with cast members Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Cooper Andrews, Ryan Hurst, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura and Cailey Fleming.

The panel can be seen from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Hall H.

5. DC Comics is sure to not leave their rival, Marvel Comics, to dominate Comic-Con 2019 by themselves. The company will show the pilot episode to its new series, “Batwoman,” that is set to air on Sundays in the fall on The CW. In the new show, Kate Kane, a lesbian and highly-trained street fighter, will fight crime on the streets of Gotham. The panel and Q&A discussion will feature executive producers Greg Berlanti ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"), Caroline Dries ("The Vampire Diaries," "Smallville"), Geoff Johns ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Titans"), and Sarah Schechter ("Arrow," "The Flash," "Supergirl"). The cast includes Ruby Rose ("Orange Is the New Black," "The Meg," "XXX: Return of Xander Cage"), Rachel Skarsten ("Reign," "Fifty Shades of Grey," "Lost Girl"), Meagan Tandy("Survivor's Remorse," "UnREAL," "Teen Wolf"), Nicole Kang ("You"), Camrus Johnson ("Luke Cage," "The Sun Is Also a Star"), Elizabeth Anweis ("Twin Peaks"), and Dougray Scott ("Taken 3," "Hitman," "Mission: Impossible 2"). Marcos Siega ("You," "God Friended Me," "Blindspot") directed the pilot, for which he also served as executive producer alongside David Nutter ("Game of Thrones," "Arrow," "The Flash").

The event will be held on July 20, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. in Ballroom 20.

4. Adult Swim’s cult favorite “Rick and Morty” will return for a highly-anticipated fourth season in November. That seems like a long time, but fans can get a quick glimpse of what is to come with a panel featuring executive producers and co-creators Dan Harmon ("Community") and Justin Roiland ("Adventure Time"), and voice talent Spencer Grammer ("Greek"), Sarah Chalke ("Scrubs") and Chris Parnell ("Archer"). The event will be moderated by Rob Schrab ("Creepshow," "Community") and held on July 19, 2019 in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

3. Another one of NBC’s hit workplace sitcoms, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” will be showcasing its lethal hilarity at Comic-Con 2019 with a panel featuring actors Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici. The talk will be held July 20, 2019 from 7:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. in Room 6BCF.

2. Whether you loved or hated the ending to HBO’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show “Game of Thrones,” members of the show’s cast will be there to talk about it with you either way. The panel includes actors Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Miguel Sapochnik, (Emmy-winning director for directing “Battle of the Bastards” in season 6), will also be there for the event On July 19, 2019 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Hall H.

1. Now, the panel everyone has been waiting. Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige will show up with surprise guests to discuss the future of the super-popular Marvel Cinematic Universe.

You can see Feige’s presentation from 5:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in Hall H on July 20, 2019.