NY governor declares state of emergency for massive Long Island brush fires

What to Know Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency as dozens of fire departments from around Long Island responded to the Pine Barrens to battle spreading brush fires

Fire officials responded to four brush fire locations on Saturday afternoon. The largest of the four fires, the only one still burning as of Saturday evening, was roughly 50% contained

No residents were in the line of fire as of 6 p.m., officials confirmed. Two commercial structures suffered some damage, but firefighters were able to put out the fires

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency Saturday afternoon as dozens of fire departments responded to Long Island's Pine Barrens to gain control of massive brush fires fueled by strong winds.

The largest fire as of early Saturday evening was burning in Westhampton, near Gabreski Airport, according to local authorities. An estimated 80 fire departments were said to be helping in the response.

The National Guard had also been dispatched to assist with water drops.

"This fire at its largest, which is still burning, is 2 miles long and 2.5 miles wide," County Executive Ed Romaine said at a joint press conference held by responding agencies at 5:30 p.m. "It started in Center Moriches, then to East Moriches, then Eastport and then Westhampton, and now the fire is heading toward Quogue."

Reports of the first fire came around 1 p.m., but by the time of the press conference each of the locations had been extinguished except for the fire in Westhampton. The last fire standing was roughly 50% contained, officials said.

At least one firefighter suffered face burns and had to be airlifted to Stonybrook Hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said portions of Sunrise Highway had to be closed due to their proximity to the roadway. The highway was closed in both directions past Exit 58, according to traffic officials.

"Our biggest problem is the wind. It is going, as you can feel out here, about 30-35 miles an hour," Romaine said.

There were no threats to any homes or other residential structures as of Saturday evening. Officials at the press conference reminded locals that if that changed, people would receive door knocks or phone calls to notify them of evacuation orders.

Two commercial structures did, however, suffer some damage but firefighters were able to knock down the flames before either were destroyed.

New York's governor said her office was in communication with local agencies to assist with any resources needed to fight the fires.

“I am issuing a State of Emergency as Suffolk County fights brush fires in the Pine Barrens. I have spoken to @ExecEdRomaine and offered any necessary State resources," Hochul said on the platform X.

County officials did not expect fire crews to have the last fire out until Sunday morning.

Here is the local radar indicating a couple of smoke plumes from small scale fires (radar imagery through 2:55 pm). A NW wind has the plumes blowing offshore further downstream. #nycwx #nywx #liwx pic.twitter.com/kW5XZoHse2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) March 8, 2025

This story is developing.

