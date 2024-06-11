Long Beach to host LA28 Olympics at multiple city venues

With the Paris games just over a month away, the Long Beach City Council has its eyes set on 2028 and being the second biggest venue city for the Olympic Games return to Los Angeles.

“We anticipate that our city will see a significantly larger event footprint for 2028 than in previous Olympics, ensuring Long Beach is featured on the world stage,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “By approving the venue use guarantee, Long Beach is well-positioned to be the largest venue city outside of Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

Long Beach will vote on the venue guarantee agreement at its council meeting on Tuesday.

It will offer four areas for consideration to host events: Alamitos Beach and Marina, the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center area, the Marine stadium, and the waterfront around the Belmont Shore beach area.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“Long Beach becoming a center point for all that excitement, it will be cool,” said David Baltierra, a Long Beach resident and fan of the Olympic games.

The guarantee ensures the availability of these venues and confirms that the LA28 organizing committee will reimburse all operational costs with the production of the events.

Mayor Richardson hopes it will not only bring the spotlight on Los Angeles County’s second-largest city but be a boom for business.

“It’s always good for the shopkeepers and the restaurants,” said Peter Yoss, who lives in Long Beach. “It’s very good… it can only help.”

The city of Carson was the first city to sign a venue guarantee agreement for the 2028 Olympics this May.

The 2028 Olympics and Paralympics are scheduled to take place from July 14 to Aug. 2