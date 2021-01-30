Covid-19

Long Beach State Men's Basketball Team Pauses Team Activities Due to COVID-19

This is the second time the Beach has had to pause team activities for two weeks because of a positive coronavirus test.

The Long Beach State men's basketball program has entered a two-week pause following a positive coronavirus test, prompting cancellations of a home game against UC San Diego Saturday and games at UC Santa Barbara next Friday and Saturday. 

A home game against UC San Diego scheduled for Friday was also canceled. 

Long Beach State canceled four games and postponed a fifth following a positive coronavirus test Dec. 15. Games on Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 were also canceled related to COVID-19 protocols.

