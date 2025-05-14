Water taxi plan to connect Long Beach and San Pedro for Olympics moves forward

A water taxi service would connect the coastal communities of Long Beach and San Pedro for the 2028 Olympics under a proposal considered Wednesday by a Metro committee.

In a unanimous vote, the Ad Hoc 2028 Olympic & Paralympic Games Committee approved the motion, introduced to improve transit between the two cities for the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Venues in Long Beach will host 11 sports during the 2028 Olympics, just one behind Los Angeles for the most of an community. Public officials have said transit will play a key role for the region during the Olympics.

"If we're serious about the 2028 Games being transit first, we must make transit safe, accessible, reliable and fun for people, and we can't only rely on our buses and trains," said Los Angeles County Supervisor and Metro Board of Director Chair Janice Hahn. "I have this vision of a water taxi that operates between San Pedro and Long Beach."

The Metro committee advanced the proposal and forwarded the motion for further study to determine the water taxi's feasibility. If approved by Metro's Board of Directors at the end of the month, the transit agency would request that staff identify a potential route, provide an infrastructure assessment for potential docks and terminals to support the service and complete a financial analysis.

Two water taxi services already operated by Long Beach Transit, known as the AquaBus and Aqualink, provide service within Rainbow Harbor connect Alamitos Bay and Rainbow Harbor. Hahn's proposal would expand connections for San Pedro and nearby communities, and for riders along Metro's J (Silver) Line, which runs along the El Monte Busway and Harbor Transitway from El Monte to San Pedro via downtown Los Angeles.

"I think water taxi's time has come, and while this motion is specifically for a water taxi between Long Beach and San Pedro during the Olympics, I know there's interest to expand the idea of a water taxi across the county, connecting piers on the west side during and even after the Games," Hahn said.

A ferry used to operate between San Pedro and Terminal Island before the Vincent Thomas Bridge was built, according to Hahn.