Long Beach Road Rage Attack Caught on Camera

A disturbing case of road rage was caught on camera in Long Beach.

A driver says after a fender bender, the man he accidentally hit pulled him out of his car and attacked him.

The victim, Rafael Gonzalez Ayala, says he called for help but the other driver was long gone when police arrived. The attack happened on May 6 at about 6:32 p.m. in the 700 block of West Willow Street.

The assault occurred when, according to Ayala, he was backing up his car and accidentally hit the other vehicle.

"As the victim attempted to step out of his vehicle, he was battered by a male adult," said the Long Beach Police Department.

Ayala says his leg broke during the attack and required surgery. He says he now has nightmares about the incident and wants police to find his attacker before he strikes again.

A description of the attacker was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.