Boat Carrying 23 Mexican Nationals Discovered in Long Beach

A fishing boat carrying 21 adults and two minors who identified themselves as Mexican nationals was intercepted when it came ashore in Long Beach, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported Wednesday.

The small, open bowed fishing vessel landed near 55th Place and Ocean Boulevard, roughly four miles from downtown Long Beach, about 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Jaime Ruiz of CBP.

The United States Coast Guard pulled into Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with $400 million worth of cocaine and marijuana. The drugs were confiscated in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The occupants were taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and the boat was seized by the Department of Homeland Security, Ruiz said.

No one on board reported any injuries upon arrival, according to Ruiz, who did not specify where in Mexico the boat departed from.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

He called the at-sea journey "very risky,'' saying those aboard were "very lucky'' to arrive without injury.

"These boats go high speed in the ocean, pitch dark, no navigational lights, full speed without life saving jackets,'' Ruiz said. "It is extremely dangerous.''

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Ruiz said it's rare for migrant vessels to successfully make landfall so far north, adding that they mostly come ashore in San Diego County.

"I don't remember seeing something like this in a long time,'' he said.