Security camera video from a nearby residence captured the moment an explosion at a home rattled a Long Beach neighborhood.

One man who was inside the home was injured in the powerful blast, which lifted the roof off the home and scattered debris. Neighbors said they could feel the explosion from blocks away.

"Just see this huge explosion. I see the roof of the house the same height as the tree," said witness Juan Romero, who lives nearby. "I was at that stop sign and I just got missed with some debris. It was bad.

"My mom said the mirrors came off the walls and stuff like that, so it was really bad."

Some neighbors ran toward the home, an accessary dwelling unit (ADU) on West 28th Street near Gale Avenue, following the 11 a.m. explosion to see whether anyone needed help.

Romero said they saw someone coming out of the rubble. The man in his 30s was hospitalized, but details about his condition were not immediately available.

"That’s kind of a miracle to be honest," Romero said. "From that type of explosion, I honestly thought worst case scenario to be 100 percent honest."

The front building on the property sustained minor damage.

Details about what caused the explosion were not immediately available.

The city of Long Beach earlier left a notice at the property indicating the detached structure was unpermitted. It was ordered to be demolished within 48 hours.

NBCLA is attempting to gather more information about the violation.