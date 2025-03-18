Long Beach

High school in Long Beach apologizing after students pose for racist photo

The image that features Cabrillo High School students spelling a racist word on their shirts was circulated on social media. 

By Tracey Leong and Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Long Beach Unified School District apologized Monday after students at Cabrillo High School posted a racist photo on social media. 

The photo, which appears to be taken during an assembly on campus in the school’s gym, showed a group of students lined up, spelling out a racist word on their T-shirts. 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

As the district said that it was deeply disappointed by the disturbing and offensive photo, Cabrillo High School called the conduct unacceptable and apologized for the harm it caused their community. 

“We want to be clear: this type of behavior is not condoned or tolerated at Cabrillo High School or anywhere in our district,” the Cabrillo High School administration wrote in a statement. “Immediate steps are being taken to address the situation, and we are working with all relevant parties to ensure accountability.”

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The statement continued saying that school officials are aware that the photo is being shared among students on social media. They advised members of the school community to be mindful when sharing the images and encouraged open and thoughtful discussions. 

Nov 18, 2024

Parents, neighbors outraged after racist graffiti was sprayed on SoCal school marquee

Santa Ana Mar 6, 2023

OC Mother Says Her Daughter Was Target of Racist Remarks at School

Community leaders, who said that the picture sparked outrage among parents, demanded accountability from the school and the district to discipline those involved. 

The school is currently investigating the incident and is reminding students to report any inappropriate behavior. 

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us