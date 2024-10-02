Long Beach Airport sets summer passenger record

More than 1.1 million passengers passed through Long Beach Airport between June and August, making it the airfield's busiest-ever summer travel season, officials announced Tuesday.

The passenger number between June 1 and Aug. 31 -- 1,104,994 -- was 4% above the previous record-setting year in 2018, when 1,062,202 passengers used the airport, according to the city. The number was a 14% increase from the same period last year.

"This historic summer travel record is a testament to the hard work of everyone at our Long Beach Airport in providing unmatched service to travelers,'' Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. "Their dedication is why passengers place their trust in LGB as their preferred gateway in and out of Southern California.''

According to the city, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines offer service to 24 nonstop destinations from Long Beach Airport, equating to more nonstop offerings than any other time in the airport's 100-year history.