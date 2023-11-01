Lompoc's lively and lovely murals are free to see and open all year

What to Know The Santa Barbara County city is home to over 40 murals

The outdoor artworks have become emblematic of the Lompoc, a spot also known for flower fields and rocket launches at nearby Vandenberg Air Force Base

Free to see; find more information on the Murals of Lompoc page

WE'LL SOON BE FALLING BACK, meaning, of course, that nighttime will begin around the hour we expect afternoon-style pleasures to be afoot. This can mean a few things — enhancing our longer evening stretch in uplifting ways is important when Daylight Saving Time comes to an end — and how people approach the Time of Shorter Days is pretty personalized. But few people would quibble with the idea that an upbeat outing to a town filled with enormous outdoor artworks, beautiful and quirky pieces that are all free to see, is one whimsical way to make the most of the sunlight. Lompoc has been known for its large-scale pieces for over three decades now, and the Santa Barbara County town is frequently mentioned as a must-stop for mural mavens, along with colorful California cities like Eureka and Visalia. Here's how to make the most of your Lompoc lark-about, if you'd like to admire some or all of the 40-plus murals dotting its walls: Visit Explore Lompoc for an online map of Lompoc's Art Alley.

Explore Lompoc

"FEEDING TIME," the dino-riffic delight that draws families, is one popular mural, as is "Last of the Titans," with its powerful rocket-centered energy. "Most of the murals are curated by the Lompoc Mural Society," shares Explore Lompoc, "a local non-profit dedicated to revitalizing historic old town and the valley's economy through cultural tourism, and using art as a tool to help build bridges across barriers between ethnic and cultural groups." The city's mural program began in 1988 and has continued robustly for decades, with various events like the exciting "Mural in a Weekend" happenings (which, yes, is all about a massive project coming together in a matter of days). In just months, right around spring, the famous Lompoc flower fields will again be in bloom, but getting our fill of fabulous murals when winter arrives feels like just the art-oriented antidote to earlier evenings. Start here and get to know a city devoted to art for all.