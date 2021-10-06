Multiple people are wounded after a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, police confirm.

The Mansfield ISD has confirmed in a letter to parents that police are investigating an active shooter situation at the high school.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The letter goes on to add that students and staff are currently locked in their classrooms/offices and no visitors are being permitted at this time.

Multiple people have been shot at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, according to police.

NBC 5 crews have seen officers with long guns running from the parking lot and into the school.

The school is currently on lockdown.

Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

Parents are being asked to stage at the student nutrition center at 151 Mansfield Webb Road. The district will then work to bus students from the high school to this location.

NBC 5 has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story as we get additional information.