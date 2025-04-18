Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump says trade deals could be done within a month

After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks soon.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, President Donald Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks “over the next three or four weeks.”
  • Trump was asked about the shooting at Florida State University. “It’s a shame,” he said, calling himself a “big advocate” of the Second Amendment and the right to bear arms.
  • Marco Rubio suggested the US will drop Ukraine-Russia peace efforts if there is no progress in the coming days.

After saying that he was “in no rush” to finish trade deals, Trump said he thought he could wrap up tariff talks soon. Follow along for live updates

Trump Administration
