Live updates: Most LAUSD schools reopen as Eaton and Palisades fires continue to burn

What to Know
- Most Los Angeles Unified School District schools and offices will reopen on Monday, the district announced in a press release.
- A Red Flag Warning has been extended through Wednesday due to the combination of strong winds and low humidity.
- At least 24 people have died in the Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the latest update from the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. There are 23 people who have been reported missing, according to officials.
- The Los Angeles Fire Department has asked good Samaritans to donate goods to centralized donation centers, rather than individual fire stations. A list of some approved locations -- and what they need -- is here.
- Officials have offered tips for thousands of evacuees that are expected to return to their neighborhoods this week. See those tips here.
- As the Eaton and Palisades fires continue to threaten thousands of homes on multiple fronts, here are the most recent updates on evacuation zones.