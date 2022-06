The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will reconvene Monday at 10 a.m. for its second public hearing.

Over the last 11 months, the committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and pored over thousands of hours of video footage and more than 100,000 pages of documents. Lawmakers hope to show the American public how democracy came to the brink of disaster.

