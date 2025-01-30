Live updates: Search underway after plane, helicopter crash into Potomac River near Reagan National

What to Know An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

The airliner had about 60 people aboard. It's not known how many were aboard the helicopter.

At least four people have been recovered and were rushed to hospitals. A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.

There is a massive emergency response unfolding with fireboats in the water and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from all around the area also responding.

An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport Wednesday evening.

Follow along with live updates below.