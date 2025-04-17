Live updates: Multiple injured as active shooter reported at Florida State University

What to Know Police were responding to a report of an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee on Thursday, officials said.

The university's FSU Alert account on X said the report was made in the area of the student union

At least six people were hospitalized, including one person who was in critical condition and five others in serious condition

People in the area were told to shelter in place while police responded

Law enforcement officers were seen running on the campus with rifles in videos posted on X

Other videos showed students and others running on the campus

