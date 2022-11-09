If you’re a dog parent or just a dog lover, you need to check out this list of restaurants that serve food for both humans and dogs.

The following list of restaurants will have your dog feeling just as loved and special as any other customer. The perfect list to celebrate their doggie birthdays!

The Morrison

This restaurant was named the No. 1 Dog Friendly Restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp in 2022. They have three different locations in SoCal: Burbank, Atwater Village, and Huntington Beach. Their menu consists of mostly burgers, but they also offer a “Doggy Menu” with several options depending on what your dog loves the most for $6 apiece.

Selections include a “Where’s the Beef?” chopped hamburger beef with rice, “Cock-A-Doodle-Doo” chicken with rice and hot dogs known as “Frankenweinies.” Every plate comes with treats and water. Dogs must dine on the patio.

Another one of their specialties (for humans only) is their refreshing selection of beers.

Joselito’s Mexican Food

Located in Tujunga, Joselito's is a family-owned Mexican Restaurant. They offer a reasonably priced small menu for dogs with the most creative names. They have “Aruff con Pollo,” which has brown rice, chicken and carrots, “Simple Pooch" grilled chicken, “Ay! Chihuahua,” which is a single beef meatball, and the “Big Boy Platter" of three beef meatballs and brown rice -- perfect for larger dogs.

The plates usually range from $2 to $5. They also always offer fresh water for the pups, and a good amount of treats. Their human menu is way more extensive.

The Attic

This restaurant consists of New American cuisine with some southern traditions, as well as a delectable dog menu. The doggie options range from smaller portions of chicken, bacon or sausage all for the price of $4, to a skirt steak for $16 as a special treat for your canine friend.

The dog menu is only available on the patio and bar area. The restaurant is located in Long Beach.

The Park Bench Cafe

This family-owned restaurant offers breakfast and lunch entrees, and it’s located near Huntington Dog Beach, making it the perfect brunch spot for dogs and their families. The dog menu has a wide selection ranging from breakfast options such as “Rover Easy,” which is two scrambled eggs, to a “Peanut Butter Bone,” “Hot Diggity Dog,” and chicken breast known as “Bow Wow Wow.”

The prices for the dog menu vary between $3 and $4. This restaurant is completely outdoors so it’s best to visit on a day with good weather.

The Cliff

Right on the oceanfront of Laguna Beach is a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, including most holidays. Not only does The Cliff have options for all types of dietary restrictions, but it also offers an extensive dog menu. They offer the “Precious Puppy Plate” which has several options like chicken, salmon, beef, prime rib, or oatmeal. They also have an assortment of dog treats, when you’re just looking to provide them with a lighter snack.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar

This restaurant carries a unique menu and is known for its homemade “TV Dinners” and “Roadtrip bowls.” But what it is also known for is for offering food for dogs in their patio, such as a grilled hamburger patty bowl and a grilled chicken breast bowl, which both come with brown rice and veggies, and priced at $5. They have many locations all over Southern California including Downey, Valencia, Torrance, and more.

Panxa Cocina

Located in Long Beach, this Latin Cuisine restaurant offers vegan options for not just the human guests, but also the furry friends. Their specialty is brunch and dinner, and they are open every day except for Mondays and Tuesdays. Their $5 “doggy menu” offers vegan black beans, sweet potato mix, and shredded chicken with brown rice. Perfect for dogs who may have sensitive stomachs.

Golden Road

If you’re a fan of breweries and happy hours, then get ready for “Puppy Hour” at this pub. They have locations in Los Angeles, Downtown LA, Anaheim, and Huntington Beach. They launched a “Puppy Hour” menu with proceeds going to benefit local rescue shelters. Their dog menu offers puppy chow made with human-grade ground turkey with carrots, spinach and peas for just $5. While you’re enjoying a cold beer, your dog can also enjoy a little treat.

Rock & Brews

Inspired by rock music, and co-owned by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, dining at this restaurant is an absolute experience. They have locations in Corona, Redondo Beach, Buena Park, El Segundo, and more. However, some locations like the LAX and San Manuel Casino are not dog friendly. Their dog menu offers grilled hot dogs, burger patties, and bacon for $5, as well as grilled chicken breasts for $6.

Avila’s El Ranchito

Scattered all over Orange County is the answer to your Mexican food cravings. This restaurant not only offers food for humans, but it also has chicken or steak with a side of rice and beans for your furry friend. Only the ones with outdoor dining are dog-friendly, such as Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Lake Forest, Laguna Beach, and more.

Wet Dog Tavern

This casual bar and dining experience is located in Huntington Beach. Dogs and their families are welcome to enjoy their meals together. The dog menu offers a beef patty, grilled chicken, or scrambled eggs for $3 or grain-free beef kibble for $1.

Molly’s Souper

Located in Upland is another dog lover’s favorite where they serve breakfast, brunch, or lunch. The restaurant looks like a small house with an inviting atmosphere, and if you choose to dine at the “Pooch Patio” your best furry friend can dine with you. Their “doggie menu” offers chicken, beef, or eggs and cheese, for $3. There also are treats available upon arrival.

1909

In Temecula lives what used to be an old Saloon with a name that comes from the year it was rebuilt after it burned down in 1908, which became a bar and eatery. It now offers a “4 Legged Friends” menu with chicken breast, burger patty, boneless rib eye steak, ranging from $6 to $10, and they also offer “pupcakes” for dessert without frosting.

Johnny Rockets

At the Rancho Cucamonga location there is a special surprise awaiting every dog guest. They offer a special dog menu, which features chicken, beef, bacon, eggs, or hot dogs all for $2 to $3.

Snacks and More

Sprinkles

Reward your dog for being such a good companion by getting them a “Pupcake” at any Sprinkles location, or order it online. These sugar-free yogurt frosted cupcakes are the perfect way to treat your dog. Their locations include the Americana at Brand in Glendale, Downtown Disney in Anaheim, and the Promenade at Westlake in Westlake Village.

Starbucks

Get a “puppuccino!” At every single Starbucks location you can bring along your pup and ask them for a “puppuccino,” which is basically just a small cup with whipped cream for your furry friend. It’s a great treat, and all the dogs are raving about it.