Lineup Announced For Virtual 2021 ‘Wango Tango' Festival

iHeartMedia and KIIS FM have announced that the "Wango Tango" festival will be a virtual event, held on June 30.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the festival will feature new performances from Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, plus previous iconic performances by such artists as Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers, Lady Gaga, Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift.

The event will also feature interviews with Ava Max, Jason Derulo and Maroon 5.

The 90-minute event will be streamed for fans nationwide on livexlive.com, and broadcast throughout the country on more than 95 iHeartMedia radio stations in 95 markets at 7 p.m. Pacific time.

"For 2021, we're taking a look back at what we call `The KIIStory' of Wango Tango, and are reminded and humbled by the influence this original festival has had on listeners and artists alike," said John Ivey, a programming executive at iHeartMedia and program director of KIIS FM.

"When you look back, Wango Tango's significance in pop culture and the music industry is pretty profound," he said. "Many artists have launched their careers or new projects as part of this show and we're excited to relive a few of those memorable performances, hear some artists share their personal Wango memories and see all-new performances by Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran. It will definitely be a special event."

The first Wango Tango was in 1998.