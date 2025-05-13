Man faces life in prison after trying to open door on flight from LA to Boston

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty two years after trying to open the emergency door of a Boston-bound flight and trying to stab a flight attendant, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

Francisco Severo Torres, 34, of Leominster, was arrested at Logan Airport after the incident on March 5, 2023. The office of U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Torres pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said Torres was on board a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles when he tried to open the door in midair.

Francisco Severo Torres is expected back in court on Thursday, after being held Monday following an initial appearance in federal court.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

An alarm in the cockpit went off about 45 minutes before landing after a flight attendant found someone had tampered with the door. After Torres was confronted, authorities said he replied by asking if he had been caught on camera doing so.

A flight attendant told the captain that Torres was believed to be a safety threat and that the aircraft should be landed as soon as possible.

Torres then allegedly got out of his seat and approached the door again. Video recorded by another passenger showed him yelling that he would "kill every mad on this plane" and "I'm taking over this plane."

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres has a history of violence and mental health issues, including a recent one at a barbershop in Leominster.

Using a broken metal spoon, Torres allegedly thrust toward a flight attendant with a stabbing motion, hitting the person three times in the neck before being tackled by passengers and restrained by the flight crew.

Earlier on the flight, Torres was reported to have asked a fellow passenger to show him where on the safety card the door handle was located during the flight attendant's safety briefing prior to takeoff, and that Torres was seen pacing in a galley before attacking the flight attendant.

Months after his arrest, Torres was found not competent to stand trial. Judge Judith Gail Dein wrote that he was "suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

Jeff Neil was sitting in the row right behind Francisco Torres on the Los Angeles to Boston flight Sunday night.

The case raised questions about mental health, with witnesses reporting Torres proclaimed at a barber shop a week before the incident that he was half angel and half devil.

Passenger Lisa Olsen, who captured video of Torres shouting threatening language, recalled that he "was saying that he was Balthazar, that his father was Dracula, he was going to kill all the men on the plane. There was going to be a blood bath. He was asking where Homeland Security was.”

A federal grand jury indicted Torres in September 2023.

Foley's office noted that the charge to which Torres pleaded guilty carries a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine as high as $250,000. A sentencing hearing is scheduled in U.S. District Court on July 17.

Prosecutors said the charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon provides for a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.