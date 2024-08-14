LEGOLAND California's ‘Brick-or-Treat Monster Party' to click this fall

What to Know "Brick-or-Treat Monster Party" at LEGOLAND California

Sept. 14 through Oct. 27; select Saturdays and Sundays

$84 1-Day LEGOLAND or 1-Day SEA LIFE Hopper plus Brick-or-Treat Event; other ticketing options available

LEGO BRICKS? They've shown up in, well, just about every structure under the sun, and some structures that are probably located under other suns far across the vast reaches of space. You can, in short, make anything you please, which means that oodles of eerie buildings, the sorts of buildings that may boast bat-filled belfries, monster-packed moats, or terrifying towers, have been constructed with LEGO bricks. But if you're hoping to haunt an actual world o' LEGO bricks when it transforms into a frightful fall wonderland, you'll want to flap your bat wings and alight in Carlsbad beginning in the macabre middle of September. For that's when LEGOLAND California's "Brick-or-Treat Monster Party" wickedly clicks back into playful place for the 2024 season.

It's a "Brick-or-Treat" bash at LEGOLAND California starting on Sept. 14, 2024.

SEPT. 14 IS OPENING NIGHT, and while "Brick-or-Treat" will shimmer over several September and October nights, note that it is happening on select Saturdays and Sundays. Some fresh happenings are giving the glad-hearted gathering some eeky oomph: The "Prehistoric Pumpkin Patch" will sprout in Dino Valley, the theme park's newest land, while the "Monster Meet and Greet," another inaugural event, will feature cool cameos by the Spider Lady and Monster Rocker. The Candy Cauldron Trail, the Zombie Cheer Crew, and other not-too-scary sights and sounds of the season will also festoon the brick-y bastion of creativity through the autumn-tacular's merry run.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE, and there are a few choices to consider, including the Brick-or-Treat Hotel Package. For more on this zany and lightly frightful family tradition, shamble, like a classic monster might, over to the LEGOLAND California site now.