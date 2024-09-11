Legendary R&B artist Frankie Beverly dead at 77

Music fans around the world have reason to mourn on Wednesday as legendary R&B artist, songwriter and producer Frankie Beverly has died.

He was 77 years old.

On Wednesday morning, Beverly's family announced the founder of the funk and soul band Maze -- who was born Howard Stanley Beverly -- passed away the day before.

"Grieving the loss of a loved one is a deeply personal and emotional experience. During this time, as we are navigating feelings of sorrow, reflection, and remembrance we kindly ask for privacy and understanding, allowing us the space to grieve in our own way," the family wrote in a message online. "This period for is one of healing, and your respect for our need for solitude is appreciated as we honor the memory of our beloved Howard Stanley Beverly known to the world as Frankie Beverly."

The family's statement continued to say that Beverly "lived his life with pure soul as one would say, and for us, no one did it better. He lived for his music, family and friends. Love one another as he would want that for us all."

Beverly was born in Philadelphia and attended Germantown High School in his youth.

According to NBC Philadelphia's newsgathering partner, the Philadelphia Tribune, his musical career began when he founded the Blenders before moving on the record several songs with the Butlers.

"After catching the attention of legendary songwriter and producer Kenny Gamble, the group had several releases under Philly-based record label Cameo Parkway," wrote Tribune correspondent O.J. Spivey on Beverly's beginnings after the musician was recently honored by having the 6000 block of Norwood Street in Germantown named in his honor.

After moving to the West Coast, Beverly's group changed their name to Raw Soul and then to Maze, who Beverly went on to release nine gold albums with.

Maze is perhaps best known for their classic song “Before I Let Go” which peaked at #13 on the Billboard R&B chart in 1981 and has been a staple at cookouts, weddings and parties for families across the country for decades.

The song was also covered by popstar Beyonce in 2019.

Other notable songs from the band include “Joy and Pain,” “We Are One,” “Back in Stride,” and “Can’t Get Over you.”

Earlier this year, after performing and touring for 50 years, Beverly played a farewell show at the Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts attended the concert and appeared on stage with him, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Hurts posted about Beverly's death on X on Wednesday.

His timeless music, his powerful words and his lasting impact. I’m devastated to hear about this one.. My prayers are with the Beverly family and the many Frankie fans across the world! His legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend. Long Live Frankie 🕊️ — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) September 11, 2024

Last year, Hurts played “Back in Stride” in the Eagles locker room ahead of their season opener, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

Jalen Hurts was playing old school Back In Stride by Philly group Maze and Frankie Beverly in the lockeroom today



“We like the joy but we can't really stand the pain”



Eagles are Back in Stride getting ready for the season opener.

They say they are forming a new identity pic.twitter.com/WxtRfybRy6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 6, 2023

Longtime WDAS radio host Patty Jackson, a friend of Beverly's, spoke with NBC10 about his death.

“I’ve known him for so long but I am so glad that I got a chance to say, ‘I love you Mr. Beverly.’ And he said, ‘I love you too.’ So yeah, but playing his music and knowing him, it’s like losing a member of your family," she said.

Beverly's family has not detailed a cause of death.

