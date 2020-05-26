Learn to Draw Manga, for Free, With JAPAN HOUSE

What to Know Manga & anime drawing workshops (through June)

Japanese Food Lab (ongoing)

Concerts and art presentations (ongoing)

You've been a manga maven for years, with a thorough knowledge of the great creators, the most beautiful books, the stories that touched hearts.

You've been to Anime Expo, and you've collected every series released by your favorite illustrator, and you've caught the classic films.

But a major goal you haven't yet met? Sitting down and putting pencil to paper, all as you pick up a few great drawing tips and techniques.

That can change, during this stay-at-home time, thanks to a fresh roster of classes from JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, a community-strong hub that "... seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community."

The vibrant cultural destination, which is based in Hollywood, has become a go-to for art exhibits, food-focused events, and more over the years.

And now JAPAN HOUSE is bringing that joy of creativity and beauty to our screens, thanks to a host of free online events.

A recent Food Lab, helmed by Tomoko Imade Dyen, delved into the deliciousness of "a special sakura-inspired (cherry blossom) version of takikomi gohan (mixed rice)" while the next one will incorporate pantry staples in a dish.

And the drawing classes, led by MinoMayabi, have looked at several introductory manga-making skills, with "Drawing Characters in Perspective" and different ways to draw a cool and classic smiley face.

Where can you find out what's coming up on the JAPAN HOUSE schedule?

The destination's social media pages are another great and consistently updated place to check.