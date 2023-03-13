Learn More About NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants

Is your nonprofit working to create positive change in your local community?

Presented by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation in partnership with NBC and Telemundo owned stations in 11 markets, NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants Program is strengthening our communities by providing funding to local nonprofit organizations that are solving everyday problems. In 2023, our station will award $225,000 to exceptional nonprofit organizations focused on local impact.

From March 14 to April 21, 2023, NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 will accept applications for NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants in the three (3) categories described below:

GRANT CATEGORIES

Youth Education and Empowerment - In-school and out-of-school programs that equip youth with the tools they need to succeed, including STEM/STEAM education and youth entrepreneurship.

Next Generation Storytellers - Programs that promote access and develop pathways for emerging talent, diverse voices, and underrepresented youth to explore careers in arts, news, sports and entertainment.

Community Engagement - Programs that enable individuals to engage and volunteer in their communities.

Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, NBC Local and Telemundo owned stations are committed to supporting a culture of inclusion whereby organizations encourage equitable access, opportunities, and resources for traditionally underrepresented communities.

APPLY

Review the eligibility requirements to ensure your organization falls within the guidelines before completing the application.

Applications are accepted from Tuesday, March 14, 2023 until 7:59:59 p.m. ET Friday, April 21, 2023. Please check back for updates.

Organizations must be physically located within one of the 11 NBC and Telemundo television markets (DMA) and provide services in the same area:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahia

NBC 10 Boston and Telemundo Boston

NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Telemundo 39 Dallas-Fort Worth

NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47 Nueva York

NBC 10 Philadelphia and Telemundo 62 Filadelfia

NBC 7 San Diego and Telemundo 20 San Diego

NBC 6 South Florida and Telemundo 51 Miami

NBC 4 Southern California and Telemundo 52 Los Angeles

NBC 4 Washington and Telemundo 44 Washington