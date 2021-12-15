rose parade

LeAnn Rimes to Kick Off 2022 Pasadena Rose Parade

The opening will feature a remixed and re-mastered song, "Throw My Arms Around the World," created especially for the New Year's Day event.

The Rose Parade -- returning on Jan. 1 after being canceled in 2021 because of the pandemic -- will kick off with a special performance by Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced Wednesday.

The opening will feature a remixed and re-mastered song, "Throw My Arms Around the World," created especially for the New Year's Day event.


Rimes, who first appeared in the Rose Parade in 2006, will be accompanied by the Rose Parade Dancers, the Mark Keppel Dance Company, Rose Parade Flag Bearers and four drummers. The performance will end in fireworks, setting the stage for the two-hour parade.

A multi-platinum selling singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter, Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally. At the age of 14, she was awarded a Grammy for Best New Artist, making her the youngest recipient to take home one of the statuettes.

