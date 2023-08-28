Leaf peepers, ‘California Fall Color' is back with golden suggestions for autumn adventures

What to Know Travel writer John Poimiroo launched "California Fall Color" in 2009; the blog tracks where to find foliage around the Golden State

A map keeps track of what areas are nearing peak color and what regions are past their fall prime

Free; readers are invited to contribute photos, observations, and sightings

ASPEN, OAK, COTTONWOOD, SIGH: Having a favorite tree is par for the course for the arboreal enthusiast, the sort of nature lover who always pauses to admire a well-turned limb, a stout trunk, or the way a clutch of clacky leaves will flutter in a cool breeze, making that singular "clack-clack" sound often heard in the fall. But having a favorite grove of trees, or aspen-covered hillside, or a canyon that is fully covered in cottonwood-y splendor? You just might be a tried-and-true leaf-peeper, the sort of on-the-road adventurer who knows where to find the most colorful vistas come September and October. True, fall color is synonymous with New England and other regions of our country, but, well, "Dude, autumn happens here, too." That's the longtime catchphrase for the...

CALIFORNIA FALL COLOR BLOG: Started by travel writer John Poimiroo nearly 15 years ago, the post-packed site gives Golden Staters the sources they need to find the fabulous foliage in their area or beyond. Weekly or sometimes bi- or tri-weekly posts, beginning around August, have kept color-seekers clued in about how pretty Plumas County is doing, and the epic Eastern Sierra, and Lake Arrowhead, too, which hits its showy stride closer to Halloween. Now a new chapter is beginning as Mr. Poimoroo steps down from the helm and Lara Kaylor, the Director of Content, Communications & PR at Mammoth Lakes Tourism, assumes the uplifting role of guiding autumn aficionados to those places that are popping, from the highest peaks (which begin to go yellow well before summer ends) to the beach-close spots, where fall fabulousness can still dazzle in December.

2023 UPDATES... are now crackling on the lively blog, thanks to the "tingle" in the air and the fact that the equinox is less than a month away. Indeed, several leaf sightings will have happened prior to summer's official conclusion, and definitely around the higher elevations, so keep tabs on this award-winning gathering place, a happy hub for Californians that most definitely know that, yep, "autumn happens here, too."