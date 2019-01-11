Le Bon Temps Rule Nevada City's Mardi Gras

LE BON TEMPS, as an outlook, a lifestyle, a guiding force, and a philosophy to embrace, can understandably serve as the polestar for people, no matter what time of year it might be. After all, there's a lot to appreciate about the concept of "the good times," whatever the good times might mean in your world. But as far as laissez les bon temps rouler, or letting the good times roll? There is, quite actually, a specific stretch of the calendar when that idea truly shines forth, when it weaves through parades, parties, dinners, and celebrations just before the start of Lent. Indeed, the phrase is one of the rallying cries of Mardi Gras, and few towns around the Golden State embrace the inner spirit of laissez les bon temps rouler like...

NEVADA CITY: The pretty Sierra foothills town has become a go-to spot for Fat Tuesday-style fun, though you'll find the Mardi Gras festivity on a weekend day. And that day in 2019 is Sunday, Feb. 17. Both a parade and street faire will share the day, and you can bet that "(b)eads, masks, and Mardi Gras shirts" will be out and on zazzy, eye-catching display. The 2 o'clock parade grandly proceeds along Broad Street, while the faire can be found around North Pine and Commercial Streets. Shall there be vittles to nosh upon, libations to quaff, and all of the merry details that go into a small but strong Mardi Gras affair? You bet; Nevada City has been doing this for many years, and the good times do truly roll on.