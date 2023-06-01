Bay Area Lawmaker Proposes ‘Amsterdam-Style' Cafes in California

The cannabis industry in California could reach a new high under a state bill advancing in Sacramento.

San Francisco assemblymember Matt Haney wants to eliminate some restrictions at dispensaries to give way for “Amsterdam-style” cafes.

Currently, legal marijuana retailers can’t sell food or nonalcoholic beverages of any kind. Haney said that he wants consumers to stop by a local dispensary and enjoying a sweet treat while listening to live music. It would be under AB374.

“There are existing cannabis lounges that are legal. But they can sell nothing but cannabis, which makes no sense,” he said.

Nathalie Vera has more in the video above.